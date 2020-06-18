The Interim Chief Executive Officer of SunOpta is Exercising Options

On June 16 it was reported that the Interim Chief Executive Officer of SunOpta (STKL), Katrina Lovas Houde, exercised options to sell 12,952 STKL shares for a total transaction value of $58.41K.

In addition to Katrina Lovas Houde, 9 other STKL executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following this transaction Katrina Lovas Houde’s holding in the company was decreased by 6%.

Based on SunOpta’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $336 million and quarterly net profit of $3.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $305 million and had a net profit of $25.65 million. Currently, SunOpta has an average volume of 362.78K. The company has a one-year high of $5.45 and a one-year low of $1.30.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $156.1K worth of STKL shares and purchased $7.64M worth of STKL shares. The insider sentiment on SunOpta has been negative according to 157 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SunOpta, Inc. engages in the sourcing, processing, and packaging of organic and non-genetically modified food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages. The Global Ingredients segment focuses on the procurement and sale of specialty and organic grains and seeds, raw material ingredients, value-added grain and cocoa-based ingredients, and organic commodities. The Plant-Based Foods and Beverages segment offers a full line of plant-based beverages and liquid and dry ingredients, as well as broths, teas and nutritional beverages. The Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segment offers quick frozen fruit for retail and bulk frozen fruit for food service, and custom fruit preparations for industrial use. The company was founded on November 13, 1973 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.