The Interim Chief Executive Officer of SolGold (SLGGF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Interim Chief Executive Officer of SolGold (SLGGF), Nicholas Mather, bought shares of SLGGF for $240K.

In addition to Nicholas Mather, 2 other SLGGF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Nicholas Mather’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $24.47 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nicholas Mather’s trades have generated a 0.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It holds interest in Cascabel, Ecuador Regional Exploration, Queensland and Solomon Island projects. The company was founded on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.