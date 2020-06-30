The Interim CFO, SVP – Controller of Chico’s FAS (CHS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Interim CFO, SVP – Controller of Chico’s FAS (CHS), David M. Oliver, bought shares of CHS for $10.64K.

Following this transaction David M. Oliver’s holding in the company was increased by 10.17% to a total of $110.9K. In addition to David M. Oliver, 3 other CHS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.14 and a one-year low of $0.93.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products. The company was founded by Helene B. Gralnick and Marvin L. Gralnick in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.