The Interim CEO of Spark Energy (SPKE) is Buying Shares

Today, the Interim CEO of Spark Energy (SPKE), Keith Maxwell, bought shares of SPKE for $66.68K.

This recent transaction increases Keith Maxwell’s holding in the company by 175% to a total of $37.05K.

The company has a one-year high of $11.71 and a one-year low of $5.38. Currently, Spark Energy has an average volume of 110.38K.

Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts.