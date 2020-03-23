The Interim CEO of Spark Energy (SPKE) is Buying Shares

Today, the Interim CEO of Spark Energy (SPKE), Keith Maxwell, bought shares of SPKE for $2,712.

The company has a one-year high of $11.71 and a one-year low of $5.25. Currently, Spark Energy has an average volume of 118.97K.

The insider sentiment on Spark Energy has been positive according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Spark Energy, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts.