The Interim CEO of HC2 Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Interim CEO of HC2 Holdings (HCHC), Wayne Barr, exercised options to buy 32,771 HCHC shares at $2.27 a share, for a total transaction value of $74.39K. The options were close to expired and Wayne Barr retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Wayne Barr’s holding in the company by 26.02% to a total of $457.1K. In addition to Wayne Barr, 4 other HCHC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

HCHC’s market cap is $115 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a one-year high of $4.33 and a one-year low of $1.29. Currently, HC2 Holdings has an average volume of 256.83K.

Starting in January 2020, HCHC received 16 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $385.3K worth of HCHC shares and purchased $5.11M worth of HCHC shares.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the acquisition and investment activities. It operates through following business segments: Construction, Marine Services, Insurance, Energy, Telecommunications, Life Sciences, and Other. The Construction segment is a structural steel fabricator and erector in the United States. The Marine Services segment provides engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. The Insurance segment is a platform for run-off long-term care business, through its two insurance companies, United Teacher Associates Insurance Company and Continental General Insurance Company. The Telecommunications segment is a provider of internet-based protocol and time-division multiplexing access and transport of long distance voice minutes. The Energy segment is compressed natural gas (CNG) that designs, builds, owns, operates and maintains natural gas fueling stations for the transportation industry. The Life Sciences segment focuses on supporting healthcare and biotechnology product development. The Other segment includes the creation and distribution of NASCAR video games, and Ner Vvve which provides analytics on broadcasts TV, digital and social media online platforms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.