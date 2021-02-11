The Incoming of OrganiMax Nutrient (BNRJF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Incoming of OrganiMax Nutrient (BNRJF), Blair Lawrence Naughty, bought shares of BNRJF for $7,245.

This recent transaction increases Blair Lawrence Naughty’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $592.4K.

Currently, OrganiMax Nutrient has an average volume of 560. BNRJF’s market cap is $5.35 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -11.90.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $163K worth of BNRJF shares and purchased $55.74K worth of BNRJF shares.

OrganiMax Nutrient Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Canada, and Mexico geographical segments. The company was founded on July 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.