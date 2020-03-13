The Hilltop Securities Chairman of Hilltop Holdings (HTH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Hilltop Securities Chairman of Hilltop Holdings (HTH), Hill Feinberg, sold shares of HTH for $600.9K.

Based on Hilltop Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $452 million and quarterly net profit of $49.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $396 million and had a net profit of $28.12 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.28 and a one-year low of $16.71. Currently, Hilltop Holdings has an average volume of 533.93K.

Hill Feinberg's trades have generated a -8.1% average return based on past transactions.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management.