The Hackett Group (HCKT) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on The Hackett Group (HCKT), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.50, close to its 52-week high of $18.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 58.7% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sykes Enterprises, HealthStream, and Virtusa.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Hackett Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

Based on The Hackett Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.29 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $136K.

The Hackett Group, Inc. is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and enterprise company, which engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm offers services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training, and advisory to global business services.