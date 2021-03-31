The Hackett Group (HCKT) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on The Hackett Group (HCKT) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 62.8% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, Exlservice Holdings, and Insight Enterprises.

The Hackett Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The Hackett Group’s market cap is currently $490.1M and has a P/E ratio of 100.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.78.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Hackett Group, Inc. is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and enterprise company, which engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm offers services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training, and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation. The company was founded by Ted A. Fernandez and David N. Dungan in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.