The Hackett Group (HCKT) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on The Hackett Group (HCKT), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.2% and a 38.5% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Hackett Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

Based on The Hackett Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $69.11 million and net profit of $2.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $136K.

The Hackett Group, Inc. is an intellectual property-based strategic consultancy and enterprise company, which engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm offers services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training, and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation. The company was founded by Ted A. Fernandez and David N. Dungan in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.