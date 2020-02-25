The Group President, Utility Ops of Entergy is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Group President, Utility Ops of Entergy (ETR), Roderick West, exercised options to sell 139,066 ETR shares at $79.76 a share, for a total transaction value of $18.17M.

Following Roderick West’s last ETR Sell transaction on November 15, 2018, the stock climbed by 47.4%. In addition to Roderick West, 9 other ETR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $135.55 and a one-year low of $91.60. ETR’s market cap is $25.83B and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.66.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility, Entergy Wholesale Commodities, and All Other. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.