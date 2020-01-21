The Group President of Flex (FLEX) is Selling Shares

Today, the Group President of Flex (FLEX), Paul Humphries, sold shares of FLEX for $203.1K.

Following Paul Humphries’ last FLEX Sell transaction on July 03, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.8%. In addition to Paul Humphries, 4 other FLEX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.64 and a one-year low of $7.93.

The insider sentiment on Flex has been negative according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTC), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.