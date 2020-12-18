The Group President of CAE (CAE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Group President of CAE (CAE), Nick Leontidis, bought shares of CAE for $228.5K.

This recent transaction increases Nick Leontidis’ holding in the company by 13% to a total of $1.55 million.

The company has a one-year high of $31.56 and a one-year low of $9.80. Currently, CAE has an average volume of 380.26K.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.77, reflecting a -9.6% downside. Seven different firms, including Goldman Sachs and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.64M worth of CAE shares and purchased $228.5K worth of CAE shares. The insider sentiment on CAE has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nick Leontidis' trades have generated a -1.3% average return based on past transactions.

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of training and development of integrated training solutions for the defence and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a complete range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment includes training systems integrator for defence forces across the air, land and naval domains, and for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators, audiovisual solutions, and courseware for training of medical and allied healthcare students and clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals and defence organizations. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Patrick on March 17, 1947 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.