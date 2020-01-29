The Group Pres-Chief Sales Officer of Procter & Gamble is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Group Pres-Chief Sales Officer of Procter & Gamble (PG), Carolyn Tastad, exercised options to sell 37,385 PG shares at $78.74 a share, for a total transaction value of $4.72M.

Following Carolyn Tastad’s last PG Sell transaction on August 26, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.2%. In addition to Carolyn Tastad, 2 other PG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Procter & Gamble’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $18.24 billion and quarterly net profit of $3.72 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.44 billion and had a net profit of $3.19 billion. The company has a one-year high of $127.00 and a one-year low of $93.57. PG’s market cap is $311.2B and the company has a P/E ratio of 74.43.

The insider sentiment on Procter & Gamble has been negative according to 179 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

