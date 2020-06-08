The GEVP and Chief Credit Officer of Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) is Buying Shares

Today, the GEVP and Chief Credit Officer of Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR), William Perotti, bought shares of CFR for $474K.

Following this transaction William Perotti’s holding in the company was increased by 6.97% to a total of $11.12 million. Following William Perotti’s last CFR Buy transaction on August 23, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.6%.

Based on Cullen/Frost Bankers’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $457 million and quarterly net profit of $54.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $343 million and had a net profit of $116 million. The company has a one-year high of $100.79 and a one-year low of $47.69. CFR’s market cap is $5.18 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.30.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $75.00, reflecting a 13.8% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.37M worth of CFR shares and purchased $1.95M worth of CFR shares. The insider sentiment on Cullen/Frost Bankers has been positive according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency. Commercial banking services are provided to corporations and other business clients and include a wide array of lending and cash management products; Consumer banking services include direct lending and depository services; Frost Insurance Agency provides insurance brokerage services to individuals and businesses covering corporate and personal property and casualty products, as well as group health and life insurance products and human resources consulting services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services, including personal wealth management and brokerage services. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.