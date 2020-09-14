The General Manager Mfg. Ops. of Vicor (VICR) is Selling Shares

Today, the General Manager Mfg. Ops. of Vicor (VICR), Michael Mcnamara, sold shares of VICR for $187.3K.

Following Michael Mcnamara’s last VICR Sell transaction on December 11, 2013, the stock climbed by 70.0%. In addition to Michael Mcnamara, 7 other VICR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Vicor’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $63.4 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,735,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $63.36 million and had a net profit of $2.56 million. The company has a one-year high of $90.88 and a one-year low of $28.69. VICR’s market cap is $3.53 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 431.00.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $81.25, reflecting a 0.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Vicor has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. It operates through the following segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, Picor, and Corporate. The Brick Business Unit provides modular power converters and configurable products. The VI Chip segment offers advanced power component products, through the company’s subsidiary VI Chip Corp. The Picor segment includes integrated circuits and related products for use in a variety of power system applications. The Corporate segment consists of those operations and assets shared by all operating segments. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.