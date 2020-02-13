The General Counsel, VP, Secretary of General Finance (GFN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the General Counsel, VP, Secretary of General Finance (GFN), Christopher A. Wilson, sold shares of GFN for $106.5K.

Following Christopher A. Wilson’s last GFN Sell transaction on March 19, 2018, the stock climbed by 2.4%.

GFN’s market cap is $299.3M and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.48. The company has a one-year high of $11.24 and a one-year low of $6.96. Currently, General Finance has an average volume of 11.26K.

General Finance Corp. is a rental services company, which engages in the lease and sale of portable storage containers. It operates through the following segments: Royal Wolf, Pac-Van, Lone Star, and Manufacturing. The Royal Wolf segments leases and sells storage containers, portable container buildings, and freight containers.