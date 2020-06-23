The General Counsel of Select Sands (SLSDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the General Counsel of Select Sands (SLSDF), Steven Harold Goldman, bought shares of SLSDF for $300K.

This recent transaction increases Steven Harold Goldman’s holding in the company by 104% to a total of $32.97K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Select Sands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.59 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,477,219. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.57 million and had a GAAP net loss of $806.5K. Currently, Select Sands has an average volume of 250.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Select Sands Corp. engages in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. It focuses on the Ozark project in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.