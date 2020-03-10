The GENERAL COUNSEL of Pool (POOL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the GENERAL COUNSEL of Pool (POOL), Jennifer Neil, sold shares of POOL for $393K.

In addition to Jennifer Neil, 2 other POOL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Pool’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $582 million and quarterly net profit of $18.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $543 million and had a net profit of $16.81 million. The company has a one-year high of $238.23 and a one-year low of $155.72. POOL’s market cap is $9.04B and the company has a P/E ratio of 33.26.

The insider sentiment on Pool has been negative according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jennifer Neil’s trades have generated a -29.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.