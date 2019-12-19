The General Counsel of HubSpot is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the General Counsel of HubSpot (HUBS), John Kelleher, exercised options to buy 3,100 HUBS shares at $5.76 a share, for a total transaction value of $17.86K.

Following John Kelleher’s last HUBS Buy transaction on November 20, 2018, the stock climbed by 40.3%. This recent transaction increases John Kelleher’s holding in the company by 7.76% to a total of $6.67 million.

Based on HubSpot’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $174 million and GAAP net loss of $14.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $132 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.66 million. The company has a one-year high of $207.98 and a one-year low of $112.50. Currently, HubSpot has an average volume of 598.68K.

Seven different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in November 2019, HUBS received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on HubSpot has been negative according to 108 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

HubSpot, Inc. provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.