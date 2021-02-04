The General Counsel of Green Thumb Industries is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the General Counsel of Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF), Beth Elaine Burk, exercised options to sell 4,681 GTBIF shares for a total transaction value of $139.6K.

Following Beth Elaine Burk’s last GTBIF Sell transaction on May 08, 2020, the stock climbed by 24.8%.

Based on Green Thumb Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $157 million and quarterly net profit of $9.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $67.99 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.59 million. The company has a one-year high of $34.44 and a one-year low of $3.69. Currently, Green Thumb Industries has an average volume of 832.77K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.81, reflecting a -3.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Green Thumb Industries has been negative according to 104 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Green Thumb Industries is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and produces and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through wholesale and retail channels in the United States. It has a presence in 12 states and operates over 30 cannabis stores under the chains Rise and Essence. Green Thumb is focusing its expansion on limited license states with large populations, and it does not currently export into the global medical market due to U.S. federal prohibition. It offers multiple products under a portfolio of cannabis consumer packaged goods brands, including Dr. Solomon’s, Dogwalkers, and Beboe.