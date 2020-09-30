The General Counsel of Black Knight (BKI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the General Counsel of Black Knight (BKI), Michael Gravelle, sold shares of BKI for $600.7K.

Following Michael Gravelle’s last BKI Sell transaction on May 27, 2015, the stock climbed by 57.8%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $87.31 and a one-year low of $50.01. Currently, Black Knight has an average volume of 452.18K. BKI’s market cap is $13.47 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 92.10.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $90.10, reflecting a -3.5% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment refers to the data and analytics solutions to the mortgage, real estate and capital markets verticals. The company was founded on February 3, 2017 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.