The GENERAL COUNSEL & EVP of Hannon Armstrong (HASI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the GENERAL COUNSEL & EVP of Hannon Armstrong (HASI), Steven Chuslo, bought shares of HASI for $84.65K.

In addition to Steven Chuslo, 5 other HASI executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Steven Chuslo’s holding in the company by 1.79% to a total of $4.7 million.

The company has a one-year high of $39.91 and a one-year low of $15.01. Currently, Hannon Armstrong has an average volume of 679.05K. HASI’s market cap is $1.09B and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.53.

Three different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Oppenheimer, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Hannon Armstrong has been positive according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.