The General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of WildBrain is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of WildBrain (WLDBF), James William Bishop, exercised options to sell 5,771 WLDBF shares for a total transaction value of $9,506.

In addition to James William Bishop, 4 other WLDBF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, WildBrain has an average volume of 415.16K. The company has a one-year high of $1.75 and a one-year low of $0.48.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $1.35, reflecting a -1.6% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

WildBrain Ltd is a children’s content and brands company, recognized globally for properties such as Peanuts, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi franchise. The company owns the independent library of children’s content. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its consumer products program. The company through its subsidiary operates networks of children’s channels on YouTube.