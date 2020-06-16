The General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Descartes is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Descartes (DSGX), Michael Verhoeve, exercised options to sell 16,500 DSGX shares for a total transaction value of $1.11M.

In addition to Michael Verhoeve, 4 other DSGX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Descartes’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $83.7 million and quarterly net profit of $11.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $78 million and had a net profit of $7.32 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.79 and a one-year low of $24.35. DSGX’s market cap is $4.18 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 102.70.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.75, reflecting a 1.3% upside.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It specializes in cloud-based solutions including modular and software-as-a-service to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; file customers and security documents for imports and exports; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; and other logistics processes. The company was founded on May 22, 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.