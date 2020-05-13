The General Counsel & Corp Sect’y of Electronic Arts is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the General Counsel & Corp Sect’y of Electronic Arts (EA), Jacob Schatz, exercised options to sell 3,053 EA shares at $35.70 a share, for a total transaction value of $359K.

Following Jacob Schatz’s last EA Sell transaction on May 16, 2019, the stock climbed by 18.4%. In addition to Jacob Schatz, 9 other EA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Electronic Arts’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.39 billion and quarterly net profit of $418 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.24 billion and had a net profit of $209 million. The company has a one-year high of $120.20 and a one-year low of $85.70. EA’s market cap is $34 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.40.

Based on 19 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.94, reflecting a -6.6% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $21.05M worth of EA shares and purchased $118.3K worth of EA shares. The insider sentiment on Electronic Arts has been neutral according to 136 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Electronic Arts, Inc. engages in the provision of digital interactive entertainment. It develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Read More on EA: