The General Counsel & Company Secretary of Carnival (CCL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the General Counsel & Company Secretary of Carnival (CCL), Arnaldo Perez, sold shares of CCL for $300.2K.

In addition to Arnaldo Perez, 5 other CCL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $51.94 and a one-year low of $7.80. CCL’s market cap is $22.95 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.00. Currently, Carnival has an average volume of 21.27M.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $19.91, reflecting a 5.5% upside.

The insider sentiment on Carnival has been negative according to 83 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia (EEA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn. The Europe, Australia, and Asia (EEA) segment comprises of AIDA, Costa, Cunard, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK). The Cruise Support segment represents port destinations and private islands for the benefit of its cruise brands. The Tour and Other segment operates hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More on CCL: