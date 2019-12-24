The GC & Secretary of OFG Bancorp is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the GC & Secretary of OFG Bancorp (OFG), Carlos Souffront, exercised options to buy 10,100 OFG shares at $11.50 a share, for a total transaction value of $116.2K. The options were close to expired and Carlos Souffront retained stocks.

Following this transaction Carlos Souffront’s holding in the company was increased by 23.79% to a total of $1.23 million. Following Carlos Souffront’s last OFG Buy transaction on March 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.7%.

Based on OFG Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $113 million and quarterly net profit of $7.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $112 million and had a net profit of $23.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $24.95 and a one-year low of $15.36. Currently, OFG Bancorp has an average volume of 319.81K.

OFG Bancorp operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer and mortgage loans.