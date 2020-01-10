The GC & Secretary of Fate Therapeutics (FATE) is Selling Shares

Today, the GC & Secretary of Fate Therapeutics (FATE), TAHL CINDY, sold shares of FATE for $118K.

Following TAHL CINDY’s last FATE Sell transaction on October 16, 2019, the stock climbed by 7.4%. In addition to TAHL CINDY, 2 other FATE executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Fate Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.43 million and GAAP net loss of $26.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $16.03 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.82 and a one-year low of $12.59.

The insider sentiment on Fate Therapeutics has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TAHL CINDY's trades have generated a -153.0% average return based on past transactions.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system. Its products include ProHema, ProTmune, Adaptive NK, iPSC-derived NK, Programmed CD34 and T cell therapy. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.