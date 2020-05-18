The GC & Secretary of Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) is Buying Shares

Today, the GC & Secretary of Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN), Susan E. Ball, bought shares of CCRN for $24.77K.

In addition to Susan E. Ball, 5 other CCRN executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Susan E. Ball’s holding in the company was increased by 2.3% to a total of $1.11 million.

Based on Cross Country Healthcare’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $210 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,089,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $195 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.77 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.42 and a one-year low of $4.50. Currently, Cross Country Healthcare has an average volume of 34.14K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00, reflecting a -27.1% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold CCRN.

The insider sentiment on Cross Country Healthcare has been positive according to 24 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing. The Physician Staffing segment consists of certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. The Other Human Capital Management Services segment includes retained and contingent search services for physicians, healthcare executives, and other healthcare professionals. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.