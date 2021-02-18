The GC & Secretary of Carnival (CUK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the GC & Secretary of Carnival (CUK), Arnaldo Perez, sold shares of CUK for $55.83K.

In addition to Arnaldo Perez, 7 other CUK executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Arnaldo Perez’s last CUK Sell transaction on January 19, 2021, the stock climbed by 1.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $40.87 and a one-year low of $7.08. Currently, Carnival has an average volume of 39.63K. CUK’s market cap is $21.82 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.50.

The insider sentiment on Carnival has been negative according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Arnaldo Perez's trades have generated a -9.2% average return based on past transactions.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. It offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America, and Europe, Australia and Asia segments. The North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess and Seabourn. The Europe, Australia and Asia segment includes AIDA, Costa, Cunard, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK). The company was founded on July 19, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.