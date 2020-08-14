The GC & Secretary of Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) is Selling Shares

On August 12, the GC & Secretary of Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI), David Kuo, sold shares of AAOI for $175.5K.

The company has a one-year high of $17.57 and a one-year low of $5.00. Currently, Applied Optoelectronics has an average volume of 776.65K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $16.43, reflecting a -19.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Applied Optoelectronics has been neutral according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.