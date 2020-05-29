The Founder & Chief Executive of Shopify is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Founder & Chief Executive of Shopify (SHOP), Tobias Albin L�tke, exercised options to sell 3,017 SHOP shares for a total transaction value of $2.4M.

In addition to Tobias Albin L�tke, 25 other SHOP executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Over the last month, Tobias Albin L�tke has reported another 5 Sell trades on SHOP for a total of $14.8M.

Based on Shopify’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $470 million and GAAP net loss of -$31,429,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $320 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.15 million. The company has a one-year high of $844.00 and a one-year low of $262.17. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 34.03.

Based on 22 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $627.18, reflecting a 20.6% upside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Hold SHOP with a $700.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Shopify has been negative according to 566 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting. It focuses on merchant and subscription solutions. The company was founded by Tobias Albin Lütke, Daniel Weinand and Scott Lake on September 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

