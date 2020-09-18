The Former Treasurer of Moog (MOG.A) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Former Treasurer of Moog (MOG.A), Timothy Balkin, sold shares of MOG.A for $18.23K.

The company has a one-year high of $95.93 and a one-year low of $32.49. MOG.A’s market cap is $1.98 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.40. Currently, Moog has an average volume of 187.02K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.00, reflecting a 0.8% upside.

Moog, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and systems integrator of precision motion and fluid controls and systems for applications in aerospace and defense and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aircraft Controls; Space and Defense Controls; and Industrial Systems. The Aircraft Controls segment design, manufacture, and integrate primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircraft and provide aftermarket support. The Space and Defense Controls segment involves in controlling satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications. The Industrial Systems segment involves in customizing machine performance components and systems utilizing electrohydraulic, electromechanical, and control technologies in applications involving motion control, fluid control, and power and data management across a variety of markets. The company was founded by William C. Moog, Arthur Moog, and Lou Geyer in 1951 and is headquartered in East Aurora, NY.