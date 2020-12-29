The Former CFO of Domino’s Pizza is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Former CFO of Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), LAWRENCE JEFFREY, exercised options to sell 4,690 DPZ shares at $93.02 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.89M.

Following LAWRENCE JEFFREY D’s last DPZ Sell transaction on December 19, 2017, the stock climbed by 214.6%.

Based on Domino’s Pizza’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $968 million and quarterly net profit of $99.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $873 million and had a net profit of $122 million. The company has a one-year high of $435.58 and a one-year low of $270.08. Currently, Domino’s Pizza has an average volume of 587.57K.

Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $438.73, reflecting a -8.8% downside.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. is a pizza company, which operates a network of company-owned and franchise-owned stores in the U.S. and international markets. It operates though the following three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises of a network of franchised stores. The Supply Chain segment operates regional dough manufacturing and food supply chain centers. The company was founded by James Monaghan and Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.