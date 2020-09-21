The Finance Director of Medusa Mining (MDSMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Finance Director of Medusa Mining (MDSMF), Roy Philip Daniel, bought shares of MDSMF for $159.8K.

Following this transaction Roy Philip Daniel’s holding in the company was increased by 23% to a total of $615K. In addition to Roy Philip Daniel, 2 other MDSMF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

MDSMF’s market cap is $126 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 3.60. Currently, Medusa Mining has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.79 and a one-year low of $0.26.

Medusa Mining Ltd is an Australian based gold producer company It is engaged in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and production of properties. The company’s segments include Mining, Exploration and Other. Its projects include Co-O mine, Philippines exploration and Queensland projects. It derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver.