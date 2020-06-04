The f Reporting Person: Chief Medical and Scientific O of Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the f Reporting Person: Chief Medical and Scientific O of Puma Biotechnology (PBYI), Richard Paul Bryce, sold shares of PBYI for $948.

Following Richard Paul Bryce’s last PBYI Sell transaction on May 06, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.3%. In addition to Richard Paul Bryce, one other PBYI executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $15.10 and a one-year low of $5.50. Currently, Puma Biotechnology has an average volume of 760.28K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $13.25, reflecting a -14.0% downside.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use. Puma Biotechnology was founded by Alan H. Auerbach on September 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.