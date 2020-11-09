The ExOne Company (XONE) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on The ExOne Company (XONE) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 52.7% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The ExOne Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.33.

Based on The ExOne Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.1 million and GAAP net loss of $4.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.28 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.79 million.

The ExOne Co. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of 3D printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil & gas industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.