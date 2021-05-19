The ExOne Company (XONE) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on The ExOne Company (XONE). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 44.9% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Universal Display, and QuickLogic.

The ExOne Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.00.

The company has a one-year high of $66.48 and a one-year low of $7.65. Currently, The ExOne Company has an average volume of 978K.

The ExOne Co. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of 3D printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil & gas industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.