The Executive VP of Pedevco (PED) is Selling Shares

Today, the Executive VP of Pedevco (PED), Moore Clark, sold shares of PED for $86.94K.

In addition to Moore Clark, one other PED executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PED’s market cap is $109 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -10.80. Currently, Pedevco has an average volume of 143.62K. The company has a one-year high of $2.55 and a one-year low of $0.67.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PEDEVCO Corp. is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The firm primarily focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays, and conventional oil and natural gas plays. Its operations are located in the Niobrara Shale play in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Morgan and Weld Counties, Colorado; and the Eagle Ford Shale play in McMullen County, Texas. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.