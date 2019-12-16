The Executive VP, HR & Legal of Oil States International (OIS) is Selling Shares

Today, the Executive VP, HR & Legal of Oil States International (OIS), Lias Jeff Steen, sold shares of OIS for $249.3K.

In addition to Lias Jeff Steen, one other OIS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $21.27 and a one-year low of $11.73. Currently, Oil States International has an average volume of 587.47K.

The insider sentiment on Oil States International has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oil States International, Inc. engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Offshore or Manufactured Products, Well Site Services, and Corporate.