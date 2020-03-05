The Executive VP Engineering of Waste Connections (WCN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Executive VP Engineering of Waste Connections (WCN), James Little, sold shares of WCN for $297.8K.

Following James Little’s last WCN Sell transaction on August 06, 2019, the stock climbed by 12.3%. In addition to James Little, 2 other WCN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Waste Connections’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.36 billion and quarterly net profit of $133 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.26 billion and had a net profit of $132 million. The company has a one-year high of $105.17 and a one-year low of $83.85. Currently, Waste Connections has an average volume of 844.80K.

Waste Connections, Inc. engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.