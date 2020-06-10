The Executive VP & CSO of Celldex (CLDX) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive VP & CSO of Celldex (CLDX), Tibor Keler, bought shares of CLDX for $14.95K.

Following this transaction Tibor Keler’s holding in the company was increased by 212.13% to a total of $22K. In addition to Tibor Keler, 2 other CLDX executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Celldex’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.73 million and GAAP net loss of -$12,625,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.43 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.24 million. Currently, Celldex has an average volume of 664.55K. The company has a one-year high of $3.54 and a one-year low of $1.50.

Starting in August 2019, CLDX received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

Tibor Keler’s trades have generated a -15.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379. The company was founded by Anthony S. Marucci and Tibor Keler in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, NJ.