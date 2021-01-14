The Executive VP, CFO and Sec of Marinemax (HZO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Executive VP, CFO and Sec of Marinemax (HZO), Michael Mclamb, sold shares of HZO for $411.9K.

Following Michael Mclamb’s last HZO Sell transaction on December 29, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.6%. In addition to Michael Mclamb, one other HZO executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Marinemax’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $399 million and quarterly net profit of $25.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $308 million and had a net profit of $6.69 million. The company has a one-year high of $43.42 and a one-year low of $7.25. Currently, Marinemax has an average volume of 361.96K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.00, reflecting a 10.6% upside.

The insider sentiment on Marinemax has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

MarineMax, Inc. engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.