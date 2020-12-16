The Executive Vice-President – Operations & Technolog of Bitfarms (BFARF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President – Operations & Technolog of Bitfarms (BFARF), Mathieu Vachon, sold shares of BFARF for $36K.

In addition to Mathieu Vachon, one other BFARF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Bitfarms has an average volume of 111.72K. The company has a one-year high of $0.80 and a one-year low of $0.21.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $78.25K worth of BFARF shares and purchased $24.48K worth of BFARF shares.

Mathieu Vachon’s trades have generated a 62.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bitfarms Ltd owns and operates blockchain farms that power the global decentralized financial economy. It provides computing power to cryptocurrency networks such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dash, earning fees from each network for securing and processing transactions. Bitfarms also provides computing power to cryptocurrency networks.