The Executive Vice-President of Uranium Energy is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Executive Vice-President of Uranium Energy (UEC), Scott Melbye, exercised options to sell 155,556 UEC shares for a total transaction value of $294K.

Following this transaction Scott Melbye’s holding in the company was decreased by 46% to a total of $839K. Following Scott Melbye’s last UEC Sell transaction on August 05, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.8%.

UEC’s market cap is $364 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -23.60. The company has a one-year high of $2.02 and a one-year low of $0.35.

The insider sentiment on Uranium Energy has been negative according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.