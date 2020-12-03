The Executive Vice-President of Martinrea International (MRETF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Executive Vice-President of Martinrea International (MRETF), Alfredo Alonso, bought shares of MRETF for $98.96K.

This recent transaction increases Alfredo Alonso’s holding in the company by 66% to a total of $261.7K. Following Alfredo Alonso’s last MRETF Buy transaction on August 30, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.2%.

Currently, Martinrea International has an average volume of 581. MRETF’s market cap is $871 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -67.40.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.73, reflecting a -18.6% downside. Four different firms, including Raymond James and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Martinrea International has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Martinrea International, Inc. engages in the development and production of metal products for automotive sector. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include suspension and chassis metal, body and structure metal and aluminum components, chassis modules, fluid and air handling systems, and fabricated assemblies. The company was founded by Robert P. E. Wildeboer and Nick Orlando in 1987 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.