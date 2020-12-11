The Executive Vice-President of Magna International is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Executive Vice-President of Magna International (MGA), James Joseph Tobin, exercised options to sell 110,169 MGA shares for a total transaction value of $6.97M.

This recent transaction decreases James Joseph Tobin’s holding in the company by 17% to a total of $3.86 million. In addition to James Joseph Tobin, 4 other MGA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $63.67 and a one-year low of $22.75. Currently, Magna International has an average volume of 89.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.59, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Magna International has been negative according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

James Joseph Tobin’s trades have generated a -9.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Magna International, Inc. is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures; Power and Vision; Seating Systems; and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations. The Power and Vision segment comprises of global powertrain systems, electronics systems, mirrors and lighting and mechatronics operations. The Seating Systems segment deals with global seating systems operations. The Complete Vehicles segment focuses on vehicle engineering and manufacturing operations. The company was founded by Frank Stronach in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.