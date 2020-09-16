The Executive Vice-President & Chief Technology Offic of TechnipFMC is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Executive Vice-President & Chief Technology Offic of TechnipFMC (FTI), Justin Rounce, exercised options to sell 7,455 FTI shares for a total transaction value of $50.32K.

The company has a one-year high of $26.53 and a one-year low of $4.49.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.26, reflecting a -39.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on TechnipFMC has been negative according to 88 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea, Onshore & Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. The Onshore & Offshore segment offers designing and project development services. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures products & systems, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in land and offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on December 9, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.